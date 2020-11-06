NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY) & Its Competitors Critical Survey

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: NBY) is one of 762 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare NovaBay Pharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaBay Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Competitors 7411 20151 38096 1541 2.50

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 39.34%. Given NovaBay Pharmaceuticals’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals $6.60 million -$9.65 million -1.17 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.96 billion $223.49 million -1.88

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals -98.23% -797.53% -74.38% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,262.52% -188.42% -29.97%

Volatility & Risk

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.47, indicating that its stock price is 247% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 0.69, indicating that their average stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals peers beat NovaBay Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address therapeutic needs of the anti-infective market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; and NeutroPhase for the wound care market. It also develops auriclosene, a synthetic molecule for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop auriclosene for veterinary markets for companion animals. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

