NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) CFO Sells $27,004.30 in Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) CFO Ashley Cordova sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $27,004.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,550.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $122.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 643.14 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.20 and a 200 day moving average of $82.42. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $140.89.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

NVCR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Truist lowered NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NovoCure by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,474,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $443,244,000 after purchasing an additional 56,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NovoCure by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,346,000 after purchasing an additional 73,981 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in NovoCure by 42.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 885,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,510,000 after purchasing an additional 262,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in NovoCure by 9.2% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 409,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,593,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the second quarter worth $21,411,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

