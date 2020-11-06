Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NTT DoCoMo is the world’s leading mobile communications company. The company provides a wide variety of leading-edge mobile multimedia services. These include i-mode, the world’s most popular mobile Internet service, which provides e-mail and Internet access, and FOMA, launched in 2001 as the world’s first 3G mobile service. The company is expanding its global reach through strategic joint ventures and other alliances with mobile and multimedia service providers in the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and North America. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Ntt Docomo from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ntt Docomo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, CLSA cut shares of Ntt Docomo from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

DCMYY stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.48. 17,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.74. Ntt Docomo has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $38.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.58. The company has a market cap of $120.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of -0.35.

Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Ntt Docomo had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ntt Docomo will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ntt Docomo

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Business, Smart Life Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

