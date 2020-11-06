Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) PT Raised to GBX 2,530

Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,430 ($31.75) to GBX 2,530 ($33.05) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OCDO has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,815.23 ($23.72).

Shares of OCDO opened at GBX 2,555 ($33.38) on Monday. Ocado Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 994.01 ($12.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,550.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,195.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion and a PE ratio of -148.23.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store.

