Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) PT Raised to GBX 2,530

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,430 ($31.75) to GBX 2,530 ($33.05) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OCDO has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,815.23 ($23.72).

Shares of OCDO opened at GBX 2,555 ($33.38) on Monday. Ocado Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 994.01 ($12.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,550.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,195.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion and a PE ratio of -148.23.

Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?

Analyst Recommendations for Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO)

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit