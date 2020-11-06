Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $12.94 and last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 7086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 1,416.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on OCUL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 5,984,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,848,000 after purchasing an additional 860,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,007,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after acquiring an additional 907,320 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,812,000 after purchasing an additional 141,800 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,055,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,126,000 after purchasing an additional 497,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 15.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 816,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 109,634 shares during the period. 61.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The company has a market cap of $855.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.71.

About Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

