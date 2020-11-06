Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $12.94 and last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 7086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 1,416.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on OCUL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 5,984,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,848,000 after purchasing an additional 860,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,007,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after acquiring an additional 907,320 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,812,000 after purchasing an additional 141,800 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,055,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,126,000 after purchasing an additional 497,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 15.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 816,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 109,634 shares during the period. 61.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The company has a market cap of $855.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.71.

About Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit