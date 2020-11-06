Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI opened at $18.68 on Monday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $35.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.08. The company has a market capitalization of $902.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.36). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 11.75%. Research analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.78%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 206,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

