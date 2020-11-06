Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OPOF opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.95. Old Point Financial has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.59.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 456,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,912,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Point Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

