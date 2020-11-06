Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OLLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.00.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $90.24 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $112.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.84 and a 200 day moving average of $91.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $529.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 2,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $216,028.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,592.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $451,172.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,753 shares in the company, valued at $858,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,066 shares of company stock worth $2,133,226. 16.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,369,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,034,000 after acquiring an additional 889,351 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth $31,481,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3,749.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,871,000 after acquiring an additional 248,088 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth $21,609,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 87.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,748,000 after acquiring an additional 178,170 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

