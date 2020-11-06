ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $32.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s FY2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $19.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.48.

ON opened at $26.45 on Monday. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $26.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -661.08, a P/E/G ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 11,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $242,532.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith D. Jackson sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $15,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,168,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,859,478.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 932,384 shares of company stock valued at $23,237,512 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,371,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,655 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,416,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,032 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 6,599,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,147,000 after purchasing an additional 431,990 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $109,541,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,055,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,376,000 after purchasing an additional 180,387 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

