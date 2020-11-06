OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock Position Trimmed by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC decreased its position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 145,500 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 169.3% during the second quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,045,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,076,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572,810 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,700,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,304,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,688 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,728,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in OPKO Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,440,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,710,000 after purchasing an additional 542,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,118,730. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.90. OPKO Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $6.47.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $428.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.30 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,587,880.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven D. Rubin bought 10,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OPK shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of OPKO Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.13.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK).

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.