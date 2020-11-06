Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) in a research report report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $13.53 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $17.50 to $19.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.03.

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $12.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $13.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.40 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 80.56% and a positive return on equity of 2.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter worth about $272,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 10,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,341,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,418,000 after buying an additional 94,026 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 278,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

