Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OXBDF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford BioMedica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oxford BioMedica has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Oxford BioMedica alerts:

Shares of OXBDF stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.22. Oxford BioMedica has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $11.85.

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford BioMedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford BioMedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.