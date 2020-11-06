Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PACB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.70. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $15.12.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 150.00% and a negative net margin of 61.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 259,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $1,718,257.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,398,215 shares in the company, valued at $15,900,165.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 377,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 56,919 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 15,314 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 99,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 10,782 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 74,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

