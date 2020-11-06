Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Paychex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.92.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $86.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.22 and a 200 day moving average of $74.68. Paychex has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $892,081.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $18,152,002.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,924 shares in the company, valued at $12,049,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 356,542 shares of company stock worth $29,710,384. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Analyst Recommendations for Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit