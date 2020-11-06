Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Paychex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.92.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $86.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.22 and a 200 day moving average of $74.68. Paychex has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $892,081.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $18,152,002.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,924 shares in the company, valued at $12,049,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 356,542 shares of company stock worth $29,710,384. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.