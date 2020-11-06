PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 205.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 1.8% of X Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PayPal by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,665,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,032,539,000 after acquiring an additional 802,577 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,638 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 84.2% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,229,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,189 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,335,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,145,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,206 shares of company stock worth $20,438,670. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PayPal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PayPal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.46.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.29. The stock had a trading volume of 136,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,914,156. The company has a market cap of $240.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $215.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.97.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

