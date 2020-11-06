PCB Bancorp (NYSE:PCB) Director Acquires $77,760.00 in Stock

PCB Bancorp (NYSE:PCB) Director Sang Young Lee acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $77,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 4th, Sang Young Lee acquired 3,064 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,874.00.

On Friday, October 30th, Sang Young Lee bought 2,196 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $20,554.56.

PCB Bancorp stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.29. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $17.75.

PCB Bancorp (NYSE:PCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCB. Zacks Investment Research cut PCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PCB Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCB. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 9.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 43.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 58.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 63.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares during the period.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

