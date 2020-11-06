Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Atlantic Securities cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.66.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.35. 385,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,400,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.59. The company has a market capitalization of $202.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

