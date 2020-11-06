Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Releases Earnings Results

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 EPS.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $48.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.72. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

