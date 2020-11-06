Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) vs. The E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) Head to Head Analysis

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) and Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.3% of The E.W. Scripps shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Phoenix New Media shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of The E.W. Scripps shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Phoenix New Media shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

The E.W. Scripps has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phoenix New Media has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for The E.W. Scripps and Phoenix New Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The E.W. Scripps 0 0 1 0 3.00 Phoenix New Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The E.W. Scripps and Phoenix New Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The E.W. Scripps $1.42 billion 0.64 -$18.38 million $0.05 224.40 Phoenix New Media $219.92 million 0.46 $104.55 million N/A N/A

Phoenix New Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The E.W. Scripps.

Profitability

This table compares The E.W. Scripps and Phoenix New Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The E.W. Scripps -2.84% -2.43% -0.60% Phoenix New Media 57.96% 24.96% 16.15%

Summary

Phoenix New Media beats The E.W. Scripps on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations. This segment also runs network, syndicated, and original programming. The National Media segment offers content services through apps on Internet-connected devices, such as set-top boxes, smartphones, smart televisions, and tablets. This segment also operates Katz, which broadcasts content through over-the-air on local broadcasters' digital sub-channels, and cable and satellite; Newsy, a national news network, which provides politics, entertainment, science, and technology news; and Triton that offers digital audio technology and measurement services for digital audio marketplace. In addition, this segment operates Stitcher that create original podcasts, a digital audio recording of a themed series; provides a mobile application where consumers can stream the latest news, sports, talk, and entertainment on demand; offers podcast ad agency services; and operates Midroll Media advertising network. The company also operates Scripps National Spelling Bee, an investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C. It serves audiences and businesses. The company operates through a network of 60 television stations. The company was formerly known as Scripps Howard, Inc. The E.W. Scripps Company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV. The company, through its Website, ifeng.com, provides approximately 40 interest-based verticals, such as news, finance, fashion, entertainment, automobiles, live broadcasting, we-media, military affairs, sports, history, and PC digital reading; offers interactive services, including comments posting and user surveys; and operates play.ifeng.com, a third-party developed Web-based game platform and v.ifeng.com, a free online video on demand vertical. Its mobile channel consists of ifeng News, a news application that provides news feeds and other contents in the form of text, image, live broadcasting, and video; ifeng Video, a video application, which offers video news, live broadcasting, Phoenix TV programs content, etc.; i.ifeng.com mobile Internet Website; and Fanyue Novel and Tadu digital reading applications that provide fee-based Internet literatures. In addition, the company offers mobile newspaper, mobile video, and mobile game services, as well as wireless value-added services comprising SMS-based, music, IVR-based, MMS-based, and animation services. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Phoenix New Media Limited is a subsidiary of Phoenix Satellite Television (B.V.I) Holding Limited.

