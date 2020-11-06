Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) (TSE:PNE) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) (TSE:PNE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$0.25 to C$0.30. The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 24000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th.

In other Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) news, insider Robert Disbrow sold 88,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total transaction of C$25,521.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,891,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,768,535. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 561,000 shares of company stock worth $125,410 and have sold 1,238,004 shares worth $263,021.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.70 million and a P/E ratio of -1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) (TSE:PNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$21.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

