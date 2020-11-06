Piper Sandler Lowers Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Price Target to $47.00

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Altria Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

MO has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.83.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $37.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.64, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $51.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average is $40.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 18.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 187,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

