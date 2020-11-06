PiplCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $115.00 (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 6th. PiplCoin has a total market cap of $213,815.83 and approximately $115.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PiplCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00074483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00186578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00029064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.01068339 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000538 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002429 BTC.

PiplCoin Token Profile

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 tokens. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com

PiplCoin Token Trading

PiplCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

