Premier Financial Corp. (NYSE:PFC) Director Buys $18,260.00 in Stock

Premier Financial Corp. (NYSE:PFC) Director Louis Michael Altman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $18,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,971.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PFC opened at $18.25 on Friday. Premier Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $32.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Premier Financial stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NYSE:PFC) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Premier Financial worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFC. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Premier Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Premier Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

