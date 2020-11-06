Proficio Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,767 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,467,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,581,552,000 after buying an additional 19,581,216 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 28,523,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,111,853,000 after buying an additional 10,620,893 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $279,058,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,131,972,000 after buying an additional 2,651,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Comcast by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,618,433 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $219,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,409 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

CMCSA traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $44.26. 184,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,015,969. The firm has a market cap of $202.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

