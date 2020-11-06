Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys 36,000 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 1,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.45. 74,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,920,450. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.97 and a 12-month high of $123.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.63.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

