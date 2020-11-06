Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 56,927.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 1,685,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,766 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,723,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 57,852 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 93.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 6.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 514,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000.

Shares of CZR traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.90. The stock had a trading volume of 53,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,183,938. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.72 and its 200 day moving average is $30.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $70.74.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by ($3.71). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.54.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

