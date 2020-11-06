Proficio Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in American Tower by 71.1% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total value of $4,774,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $248,377.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,771.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,536. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.40. 7,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,098. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of $106.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.31. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 58.99%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

