Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 168,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,826,000 after purchasing an additional 114,077 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Zoetis by 2.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 24.7% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in Zoetis by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.57. 20,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,024. The company has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.21. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $299,846.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,289.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $2,065,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,947. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. G.Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Edward Jones raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.64.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

