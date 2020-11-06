Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $768,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.75. The company had a trading volume of 18,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,397,395. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.47. The company has a market capitalization of $142.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $156.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total transaction of $1,153,426.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,854.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $3,409,941.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,037 shares of company stock valued at $14,331,126 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

