Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $2.49 Million in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 108,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Virtu Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 238.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,337,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,170,000 after buying an additional 1,646,842 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $26,371,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $18,284,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 10.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,532,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,768,000 after buying an additional 703,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $12,613,000. 60.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Shares of Virtu Financial stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.88. 6,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of -0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average of $23.96. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $28.59.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.23.

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,245,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.