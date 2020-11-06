Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 194.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000.

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.85. 84,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,047. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $78.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.37.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

