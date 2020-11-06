Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 25,459 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,459 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,857.1% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBER. Guggenheim raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.03.

NYSE UBER traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,900,670. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.24. The company has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,942,831.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,240 over the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

