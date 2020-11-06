Proficio Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,736 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in Target by 942.3% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 271 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Target by 745.0% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

TGT stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.04. 37,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,979,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $167.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.53. The company has a market capitalization of $79.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,876,198.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $372,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,789 shares of company stock valued at $23,084,422 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.