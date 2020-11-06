Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 27,729 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,729 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.75. The stock had a trading volume of 384,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,442. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.64 and a 200 day moving average of $163.39. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $189.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.