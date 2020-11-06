Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 345 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 118.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $69,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $64.36. The stock had a trading volume of 161,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,767,458. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.56 and a 200 day moving average of $82.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $144.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -637.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares in the company, valued at $27,366,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

