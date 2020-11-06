Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 8,056 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 67.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,056 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,205,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. HSBC lowered their target price on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.48.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

