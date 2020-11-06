Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given New $50.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink from $44.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 87.55% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.
PGNY traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.66. The stock had a trading volume of 11,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,956. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of -23.18. Progyny has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $36.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average of $26.12.
In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 62,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $1,520,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 46,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,289,562.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,489 shares in the company, valued at $16,423,795.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,430,635 shares of company stock worth $68,668,196. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Progyny by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 52,011 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Progyny by 133.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter worth approximately $8,801,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Progyny by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
