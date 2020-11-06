Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given New $50.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink from $44.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 87.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.

PGNY traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.66. The stock had a trading volume of 11,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,956. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of -23.18. Progyny has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $36.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average of $26.12.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $98.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.54 million. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 62,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $1,520,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 46,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,289,562.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,489 shares in the company, valued at $16,423,795.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,430,635 shares of company stock worth $68,668,196. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Progyny by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 52,011 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Progyny by 133.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter worth approximately $8,801,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Progyny by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

