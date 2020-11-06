Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Downgraded by Summit Insights

Summit Insights cut shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $100.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $140.00. Summit Insights also issued estimates for Proofpoint’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Proofpoint from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Proofpoint from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.44.

Proofpoint stock opened at $99.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.49. Proofpoint has a twelve month low of $83.81 and a twelve month high of $133.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $190,526.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashan Willy sold 1,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total transaction of $173,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,435.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,676 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 5,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 582.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 30,553 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,764,000 after acquiring an additional 315,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

