Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Increased by Oppenheimer

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Emerson Electric in a report issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.65.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.37. 3,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,609,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The company has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.51 and a 200 day moving average of $63.43.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,374,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,147,000 after purchasing an additional 32,881 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 35,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 185.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 141,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,253,000 after buying an additional 12,684 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

