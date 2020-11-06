Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Issued By Oppenheimer

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mimecast in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Eyal now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mimecast’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MIME. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Mimecast to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mimecast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.53.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Mimecast has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 541.13, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at $82,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.39, for a total transaction of $1,421,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 35,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,198.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $1,598,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,115,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,949,223.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,280 shares of company stock valued at $8,255,642. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

