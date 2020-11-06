Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Raised by Analyst

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Catalent in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Catalent’s FY2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.56.

Catalent stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.06. 1,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.59. Catalent has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $103.87.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $201,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $278,052.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,433 shares of company stock worth $18,142,719. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Catalent by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,141,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,894,000 after purchasing an additional 486,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,765,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,614,000 after acquiring an additional 262,205 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Catalent by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,760,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,044,000 after purchasing an additional 146,459 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 118.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,439,000 after purchasing an additional 653,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Catalent by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 881,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,640,000 after purchasing an additional 489,646 shares during the period.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

