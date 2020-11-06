Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Lifted by William Blair (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.44. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 46.84%. The business had revenue of $380.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPWH. BidaskClub cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $14.26. 1,064,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,051. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $18.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36. The company has a market capitalization of $621.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

