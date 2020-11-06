Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for MercadoLibre, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MercadoLibre in a report issued on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.96) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MELI has been the subject of several other reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,125.00 target price (up previously from $750.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,550.00 target price (up from $1,260.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,198.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $10.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,426.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,048. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $422.22 and a 1 year high of $1,460.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,169.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,004.71. The stock has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -422.88 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total transaction of $7,279,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total value of $135,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,350,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.