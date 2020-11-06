Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) in a report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $150.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised their price target on Qorvo from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Qorvo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Qorvo from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.63.

Get Qorvo alerts:

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $146.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.51. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $152.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,555 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total value of $598,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,592,475.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,114 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total value of $127,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,239.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,043 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 994.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 743,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,942,000 after buying an additional 675,719 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 285.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 804,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,946,000 after buying an additional 595,827 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 1,103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 541,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,858,000 after buying an additional 496,561 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,712,000. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its holdings in Qorvo by 459.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 587,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,936,000 after buying an additional 482,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.