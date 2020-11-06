Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $50.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Quanterix traded as high as $52.23 and last traded at $50.24, with a volume of 2733 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.09.

QTRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Quanterix from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other Quanterix news, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $71,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $54,060.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,811 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Quanterix by 14.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 8.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 7.4% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 287,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,684,000 after buying an additional 19,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Quanterix by 475.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -32.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average of $31.26.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 35.42% and a negative net margin of 73.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

