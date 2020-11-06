Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Director Purchases $18,960.00 in Stock

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Director Neil E. Cox bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $18,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,747.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Qumu stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $67.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.20. Qumu Co. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 73.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qumu Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUMU. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qumu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on QUMU. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Qumu from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

