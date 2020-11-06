Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Director Sells $19,811.04 in Stock

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Director Mckenna Michelle sold 2,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $19,811.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,643.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mckenna Michelle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 5th, Mckenna Michelle sold 8,803 shares of Quotient Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $80,987.60.

QUOT opened at $9.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $859.28 million, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quotient Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $11.42.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $83.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.99 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 17.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 38.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 34.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 825,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QUOT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Quotient Technology from $5.20 to $7.60 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.98.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

