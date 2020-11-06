Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires 160 Shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DNKN. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 50,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNKN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,239. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.73 and its 200-day moving average is $72.23. Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $106.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.65 million. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 39.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 44,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $3,191,753.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DNKN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $69.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $83.00 to $106.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

About Dunkin’ Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

