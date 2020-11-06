Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires 165 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,165 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,868,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $373,564,000 after purchasing an additional 426,967 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 15.1% in the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its position in Visa by 5.0% during the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 37,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 33,782 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 206,920 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $41,377,000 after buying an additional 17,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Insiders have sold a total of 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.10.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $199.01. 137,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,031,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.34. The firm has a market cap of $383.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

