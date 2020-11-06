Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires 728 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.28.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,808. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 512,949 shares of company stock worth $1,908,951. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HON traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,442. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.38. The company has a market cap of $128.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.90.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

